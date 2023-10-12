Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau conducts raids in 9 States, arrest 19 cyber fraudsters

The police seized 26 mobile phones, a laptop, 45 debit cards, nine bank passbooks and 11 cheque books from them

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:57 PM, Thu - 12 October 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau (TSCSB) conducted raids in nine States in the country and arrested 19 cyber fraudsters who were allegedly involved in 143 cases in the State.

The police seized 26 mobile phones, a laptop, 45 debit cards, nine bank passbooks and 11 cheque books from them.

The teams visited Gujarat, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Delhi, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Kerala, UP and Telangana. “The suspects were involved in different cybercrimes in the State and were duping the citizens by adopting various modus operandis,” said TSCSB officials. The arrested persons were also involved in another 726 cases reported in other States.

The police advised the citizens not to fall prey the cyber fraudsters who lure the victims in business and investment frauds, more particularly part-time jobs (malicious trading application, movie/travel destinations, and rating frauds) as huge sums are siphoned-off by them.