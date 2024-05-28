Telangana: Inter classes set to start on June 1

The classwork for both first and second-year intermediate students will commence on Saturday with a total of 227 working days and 75 holidays.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 28 May 2024, 07:51 PM

Hyderabad: Countdown has begun for thousands of students who recently cleared the Class X examinations. In a couple of days, these students will embark on a new chapter of their academic journey as they step into junior colleges.

As per the academic calendar announced by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TG BIE), all junior colleges will begin the academic year 2024-25 on June 1.

Also Read TSRTC is now TGSRTC

The classwork for both first and second-year intermediate students will commence on Saturday with a total of 227 working days and 75 holidays.

While the private and corporate junior colleges completed most of their admissions even before the TG BIE had announced the admission notification on May 8, the government junior colleges are still lagging far behind.

In fact, some government junior colleges are yet to commence the admission process as their faculty members are involved in the intermediate public advanced supplementary examinations.

A full-fledged admission process, according to officials, will only begin after conclusion of the intermediate supplementary exams on June 3.

As per the calendar, the first phase of admissions will conclude on June 30. As for affiliation, so far the TG BIE granted affiliation to 2,353 junior colleges, including 421 government junior colleges and 601 private unaided junior colleges in the State.

Over 420 private junior colleges that are operating in mixed occupancy (commercial shops along with college) buildings are yet to receive the Board’s approval.

These colleges should mandatorily obtain a no objection certificate from the fire department for receiving affiliation. However, the GO 29 mandating fire NOC was kept in abeyance for two academic years that ended in 2023-24.

Now, granting affiliation to junior colleges operating in the mixed occupancy buildings will be taken after discussing with the fire department, officials said. Parents and students have been advised to take admissions in the colleges that have received affiliation from the Board. A list of affiliated colleges has been made available on the website https://tsbie.cgg.gov.in/.