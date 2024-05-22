TSRTC is now TGSRTC

It was after the bifurcation of the State in 2014, the then APSRTC was bifurcated and TSRTC was formed. After a decade now, the name has again undergone a change.

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) from now on will be called TGSRTC. The TGSRTC logo will also be updated.

“Following the State government’s direction, the corporation was renamed as TGSRTC. Meanwhile, the work is in progress on the new logo of the corporation as well. The social media accounts too have been updated,” said a senior TSRTC official.

