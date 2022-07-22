Telangana students excel in CBSE Class XII and X results

Hyderabad: Students of Telangana recorded 97.13 pass percentage in Class XII and 99.39 per cent in Class X results announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday.

For the Class XII exams, 7,936 students appeared of whom 7,708 passed with a pass percentage of 97.13, as against 92.71 pass percentage recorded across the country.

As for Class X results of the State, out of 34,908 students who appeared, 34,696 candidates passed with 99.39 per cent. The overall pass percentage in the country was 94.40 per cent.

In both Class XII and X results, girls in the State have secured more pass percentage than boys. The pass percentage of girls in Class XII was 97.92 out of 3,758 who sat for exams compared to boys who got 96.41 per cent passes while 4,178 appeared. In the case of Class X results, the pass percentage of girls and boys was 99.55 and 99.26 respectively.

The independent schools, Jawaharlal Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) and Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) in the State have registered 96.43, 99.05 and 99.30 pass percentage respectively in Class XII results. Similarly, the Class X pass percentage of independent schools, JNVs and KVs was 99.33, 100 and 99.84 respectively.