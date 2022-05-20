Telangana students shine at International School Sport Federation Gymnasiade

Published Date - 10:43 PM, Fri - 20 May 22

From left N Mayavathi. Ravi Kiran.

Hyderabad: Two students of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) students have excelled in the ongoing International School Sport Federation Gymnasiade in Normandy, France, on Friday.

A Ravi Kiran, competing in a para event related to physical impaired muscle power, won the gold medal with a throw of 30.74 metres. Meanwhile, N Mayavathi, from Kamepally village of Nalgonda district, clocked 24.68 seconds in the 200m events to clinch the bronze medal. This is the first time that the students of TSWREIS won medals in a major international event.

Ravi Kiran is a student of Shaikpet Sports Academy while Mayavathi is from Dindi Sports Academy. Secretary of TSWREIS Ronald Rose congratulated the medalists and said: “This is a moment of great pride and honour for the State of Telangana. Young boy and a girl from poor backgrounds clinching medals in international competition is heartening.” He further said the credit goes to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Minister for Social Welfare Koppula Eshwar for sanctioning 28 sports academies.

