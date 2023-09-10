Telangana swimmers honoured in Hyderabad

Telangana swimmers were honoured for their achievements in the 39th Sub-Junior National Aquatic Championship and 49th Junior National Aquatic Championship

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:04 PM, Sun - 10 September 23

State swimmers in the felicitation programme at GHMC Swimmingpool, Secunderabad on Sunday.

Hyderabad: Telangana swimmers Vritti Agarwal, Shivani Karra, Rithvika Mittapalli, Sri Nithya Sagi and Suhas Preetham were honoured for their achievements in the 39th Sub-Junior National Aquatic Championship and 49th Junior National Aquatic Championship in Sports Complex, Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar, Odisha held last month. The felicitation programme organised by Telangana State Swimming Association at GHMC Swimming pool, Secunderabad on Sunday.

The State swimmers impressed in the aquatics event as Asiad bound swimmer Vritti Agarwal bagged four golds and a silver while Shivani Karra finished with two golds and three silver medals were among the top performers in the event.

Medal winners: Vritti Agarwal (4 golds, 1 silvers), Shivani Karra (2 golds, 3 silvers), Rithvika Mittapalli (1 bronze), Sri Nithya Sagi (2 silvers, 1 bronze), Suhas Preetham (2 bronzes).

Also Read Manju Rani punches her way to gold in Mustafa Hajrulahovic Memorial Tournament