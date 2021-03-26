Telangana: Tahsildar suspended for assigning govt land illegally

Sekhar allegedly assigned the piece of government land located at Shetpalli village in Jaipur mandal to some persons when he was working as Tahsildar of this mandal.

Mancherial: Naspur mandal tahsildar Sekhar was suspended for his role in assigning five acres of government land to some persons. An order to this effect was issued by District Collector Bharathi Hollikeri on Wednesday evening.

Sekhar allegedly assigned the piece of government land located at Shetpalli village in Jaipur mandal to some persons when he was working as Tahsildar of this mandal. He was transferred to Naspur a few months ago. A deputy tahsildar was suspended for alleged involvement in irregularities in land records last year.

