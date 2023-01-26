Telangana: Teachers transfer, promotions schedule released

Directorate of School Education released a detailed schedule for transfers and promotions of headmasters and teachers working in government and local body schools

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:44 PM, Thu - 26 January 23

Hyderabad: The Directorate of School Education released a detailed schedule for transfers and promotions of headmasters and teachers working in government and local body schools with the counselling process commencing from Friday.

The existing vacancy list of category wise on directorate’s website www.scholedu.telangana.gov.in and the seniority list for promotion of Gr-II Headmasters and School Assistants will be displayed on January 27. Following this, online applications for transfers will be received between January 28 and January 30.

Between January 31 and February 2, teachers from high schools, primary and upper primary schools and primary local body schools will have to submit hard copies of their applications with evidences to the officials concerned.

Submission of hard copies by officers concerned to DEO for verification and conduct of verification in DEOs and online updation will be done between February 3 and February 6. A provisional seniority lists with entitlement points for transfers and promotions will be made available on the DEO website on February 7 and 8, while the teachers can submit objections, if any, on the seniority list on February 7 and 8 and redressal of objections will be taken-up from February 8 to February 10.

The final seniority list and exercising the web-options by Gr-II Headmasters for transfers is on February 11 and 12 while the edit option for Headmasters of ZP management at multi-zonal level and Headmasters of Government for rectification of errors will be available on February 13 and their transfers will done on February 14.

Display of Headmaster Gr-II vacancies will be done on February 15 while promotions of School Assistants as Headmasters will be taken-up between February 16 and February 18. The display of vacancies of School Assistants of ZP/Government after their promotions as Gr-II Headmasters and exercising web options by School Assistants for transfers/ counseling in ZP/Government schools is between February 19 and 20. The edit option for their applications will be available on February 21. Transfer of School Assistants and equivalent cadres will be taken-up between February 22 and February 23.

The display of vacancies of School Assistants after transfers of School Assistants for promotions will be on February 24. Between February 25 and February 27, promotions of SGTs as School Assistants and equivalent cadres in all subjects will be taken-up. The display of vacancies of SGTs and equivalent cadre for transfers and exercising web-options by SGTs and equivalent cadre will be done between February 28 and March 2.

The edit options for SGTs and equivalent cadre for transfer counseling of SGTs will be available on March 3 while the transfer of the SGTs of ZP and government schools will be on March 4.