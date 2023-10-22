Telangana: Teen mowed down by truck in Nirmal

A 19-year old daily wage earner was killed when a container mowed down a two-wheeler on which he was travelling on NH 44 at Kadthal village in Soan mandal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:15 PM, Sun - 22 October 23

Representational Image.

Nirmal: A 19-year old daily wage earner was killed when a container mowed down a two-wheeler on which he was travelling on the national highway 44 at Kadthal village in Soan mandal on Sunday.

Soan Sub-Inspector Santosham Ravinder said Armur Nagesh died on the spot when he received fatal head injuries after the truck crashed into the motorbike at a junction. Nagesh was a resident of Pakpatla village in Soan mandal. His mother Bojavva lodged a complaint with police.

Also Read Hyderabad: Businessman dies in road accident at Chaderghat