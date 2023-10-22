Hyderabad: Businessman dies in road accident at Chaderghat

Rahul Agarwal was travelling on his two-wheeler when an unknown vehicle from in the wrong direction rammed into him at metro pillar number 1460 resulting in serious injuries
Hyderabad: A businessman died in a road accident at Chaderghat on Saturday night.
The victim Rahul Agarwal (48), a resident of Moosarambagh was travelling on his two-wheeler when an unknown vehicle from in the wrong direction rammed into him at metro pillar number 1460 resulting in serious injuries. He was shifted to a nearby private hospital where he died while undergoing treatment, said Chaderghat sub inspector, B Sreenivasulu.
The body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination. A case is registered against the person who caused the accident and efforts started to identify him.