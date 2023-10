| Telangana Tennis Player Rashmikaa Moves To Quarterfinals Of Itf Women World Tour

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:39 PM, Thu - 12 October 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Telangana tennis player Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty enters quarterfinals of singles event at the ITF Women World Tour Women $15,000 at Hua Hin, Thailand on Thursday.

In the pre-quarterfinal match, Rashmikaa cruised past Yanan Hou of China 6-2, 7-5 in straight sets. Earlier in the first round, the State player recorded a comfortable 6-3, 6-0 win over Sowmya Vig.

Results: Singles Pre-quarters: Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty (IND) bt Yanan Hou (CHN) 6-2, 7-5; First round: Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty (IND) bt Sowmya Vig (IND) 6-3, 6-0.

