Telangana: Terracotta female Yakshini sculpture found at Siddipet

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:00 PM, Sun - 18 September 22

Hyderabad: A researcher of Kotha Telangana Charitra Brundam has found a terracotta female Yakshini sculpture at Patigadda in Siddipet district.

A member researcher of the Charitra Brundam, Kolipaka Srinivas, had found beads, pot shells, iron pigments and Sarvatobhadra Jain sculpture belonging to Jain religion on Patigadda outside Akunuru village of Cheryala mandal, Siddipet district.

Now, there he found a terracotta female Yakshini sculpture in the style of the Ikshvaku period. Convenor of the Kotha Telangana Charitra Brundam, Sriramoju Haragopal, who examined the sculpture, said that the ‘Makarika’ headdress on the head, Chudamani on the forehead, Kundalas for the ears, Kanu, Mukkuthiru were similar to the terracotta figures found in Nagarjunakonda and Kondapur.

The Charitra Brundam said that Historian, Sthapathi Imani Shivanagi Reddy, who examined this figure, also confirmed that it belongs to the period of Ikshvaku.