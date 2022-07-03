Wanaparthy: Sixth century sculptures found in Shiva temple

Published Date - 05:19 PM, Sun - 3 July 22

Hyderabad: Ancient sculptures, presumably from the 6th or 7th century, were found in a Shiva temple located in Miyapuram of Wanaparthy district, by Bairozu Shyamsundar, a member of the Kotha Telangana Charitra Brundam.

Speaking to Telangana Today, historian team convener Sriramoju Haragopal said the sculptures that were discovered in this temple included the unprecedented Nagnakabandha, Mahakaludu, Nandi Padmanidhi, Sankhanidhi and Gajalakshmi sculptures, among others.

These sculptures date back to the Badami Chalukya period and style, adding that they seemed similar to Alampur sculptures —Padmanidhi, Sankhanidhu and Gajalakshi, he said.

It was believed that the Shiva temple, which was as old as the sculptures, was renovated in the 13th century by Satthemma, a disciple of Panditaradhya, also known as ‘Veerashaivacharya’. Every year, villagers organise a temple festival in Satthemma’s honour at the temple.

Members of Kotha Telangana Charitra Brundam have requested the government to save this rare temple and the sculptures.