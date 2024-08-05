Telangana: Three held for gambling in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Updated On - 5 August 2024, 07:49 PM

Representational Image

Mancherial: Three persons were arrested by sleuths of a task force team for allegedly involving in banned gambling in a house at Laxminagar in Coal Chemical Complex (CCC) Colony in Naspur on Monday. Liquid cash Rs 5,610 and four mobile phones were seized.

In a statement, Ramagudam Commissioner of Police M Srinivasulu said that Md Gouse, Dasari Chandramouli and Pittakari Sagar, belonging to different parts of Naspur were apprehended while committing the offence secretly in a house, following a tip.

Another accused person MD Azeem of Mancherial town was absconding. The three were handed over to Naspur police for further action.