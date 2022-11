Telangana: Tiger sighted near Singareni opencast project in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:48 PM, Sat - 19 November 22

Mancherial: A tiger was sighted near an open cast project belonging to the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) on the outskirts of Ramakrishnapur on Saturday.

A video clip of the tiger crossing a road near the RK5 opencast project went viral on social media platforms, with the video showing a tiger crossing the road as the driver of a car shot the video. Forest officials are yet to confirm the location. They said the pugmarks would be examined on Sunday.