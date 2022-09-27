Telangana to approach Centre to procure entire pulses produced during Yasangi

Published Date - 11:25 PM, Tue - 27 September 22

Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy in a meeting with the officials in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: Promoting extensive cultivation of pulses in Yasangi (Rabi) season, the State government has decided to approach the union government to purchase the entire crop produced by farmers in the State. So far, the Centre has been purchasing only 25 per cent of the total production at Minimum Support Price (MSP).

“To this effect, we will write a letter to the Centre at the earliest,” Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy said.

During a meeting with the officials here on Tuesday, the Minister wanted the farmers to take up cultivation of paddy varieties which yield less quantum of broken rice in the Yasangi season. He suggested the farmers to take up cultivation crops which have demand in the market and those recommended by the agricultural scientists.

The Minister also wanted the farmers to complete the paddy harvesting before March 31, to avoid losses due to sudden and unseasonal rains during the summer. Further, the Agriculture department was instructed to encourage farming of sunflower, ground nut and other oil seed varieties in the Yasangi season.

Like in the past, the officials were instructed to prepare district-wise action plan and hold meetings accordingly.

Agriculture Secretary Raghunandan Rao, Horticulture director Hanmantha Rao, and other officials were present.