Telangana to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Thursday

According to the Markazi Ruet e Hilal Committee, the official moon sighting committee of Telangana, the crescent of Shawwal, the 10th month of Islamic calendar, was not sighted in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 April 2024, 08:11 PM

Hyderabad: Eid-ul-Fitr, will be celebrated in Telangana on Thursday as the moon was not sighted on Tuesday.

Hence, Wednesday i.e., April 10, will be the 30th day of fasting in Ramzan and the Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Thursday i.e., April 11.