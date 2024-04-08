Odisha man reunited with family after 12 years, thanks to Khammam-based trust

By James Edwin Published Date - 8 April 2024, 07:35 PM

Khammam: A man, who abandoned his home 12 years ago in a mentally unsound state, has been reunited with his family with the help of the Khammam-based Annam Seva Trust.

Eight years ago, the Khammam police had found an unidentified man, aged around 40 years, clad in dirty clothes, roaming the streets and disturbing people. The police handed him over to Annam Seva Trust, which runs an orphanage in the city.

Trust founder-chairman and paramedic, Annam Srinivas Rao, looked after him by providing proper clothes, food and accommodation at the orphanage. As the man was unable to reveal his name and address, he was given a name, Sri Ram, and he began responding to that.A week ago he recovered, got back his memory fully and informed Srinivas Rao that his name was Mansingh and that he belonged to Jhalbahal village under Jonk police station in Naupada district in Odisha.

He also revealed that his father’s name was Sonu and wife’s name was Uma Bhai. He said he had two sons and two daughters. Srinivas Rao then contacted Jonk police station after searching the police station telephone number online.Following that, an ASI, Pratap, went to the village, shown Mansingh’s photo to the local sarpanch, who identified him and told his family members. Mansingh’s wife and family members identified the man in the photo, also spoke to him through a video call and were surprised to find him alive.

They told the police that Mansingh left home due to mental illness when his children were young. The family had searched for him in Odisha, Chhattisgarh and other places to no avail, Srinivas Rao informed Telangana Today.As the family was poor and could not come to Khammam from Odisha to take Mansingh to their village, Srinivas Rao took him in an ambulance to Vizag and from there, by train to reach the village.

Mansingh was handed over to his family members in the presence of Jonk police station CI Gurinder Karmi, SI Arabinda Mehr and the media a couple of days ago. Srinivas Rao also donated an amount of Rs.50,000 and 50 kg of rice to the family.The villagers and the family members thought Mansingh to be dead and were very happy to see him again, Srinivas Rao said.