Telangana to observe Spiritual Day on Wednesday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:15 PM, Tue - 20 June 23

Hyderabad: Telangana is fostering unity in diversity and promoting a secular spirit by giving equal importance to all religions as well as celebrating the spirituality with utmost devotion, since its formation on July 2 of 2014. Marking the decennial celebrations, the State government will organise a ‘Spiritual Day’ on Wednesday.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who strongly believes in secular spirit, has been promoting the Ganga-Jamun Tehzeeb and helping the progress of devotional and spiritual activities of all religions in the State. As part of these efforts, the Telangana government has implemented several schemes and provided financial assistance to various institutions and individuals involved in spiritual and religious activities.

The Chief Minister was instrumental in renovation of the Yadadri temple and development of the temple town into a spiritual centre on a massive scale. The State government is also constructing Telangana Bhavan for devotees of Swami Ayyappa at Sabarimala for which 5 acres land was allocated by the Kerala government. Major festivals like Bonalu and Medaram Jatara, are being celebrated as State festivals, with the government bearing the entire expenditure.

Under the Dhoopa Deepa Naivedyam scheme, the State government is giving Rs 6,000 per temple every month to support the maintenance of old and small temples, benefiting 3,645 temples. To encourage ‘pourohityam’ and Vedic studies, the State government is providing additional financial assistance to Vedic schools and students.

So far, the government has spent Rs 59.5 lakh benefiting 32 Vedic schools and around 245 students received Rs.15.52 lakh. Further, a monthly honorarium of Rs 2,500 is being provided to 64 Vedic scholars aged above 75 years.

The State government also took up construction of Anees Ul Ghurba Bhavan with Rs 39 crore in Hyderabad, apart from proposing for construction of the Rubat in Ajmer with Rs.5 crore and taking up repair and renovation of Mecca Masjid in Old City with Rs.8.48 crore among others.

Land as well as Rs 40 crore were sanctioned for establishment of Telangana Islamic Cultural Convention Centre at Kokapet in Hyderabad. A monthly honorarium of Rs 5,000 is being provided to Imams and Mouzams.

The Telangana government is also constructing a Christian Bhawan at Kokapet with an area of 2 acres with Rs.10 crore. The State government also allotted three acre land worth Rs 5 crore for construction of a Gurudwara at Narsingi village.

