Telangana to scale up Covid testing, vaccination

State Cabinet directed Medical and Health officials to ensure that there is no shortage of medicines and oxygen

Published: 11:56 pm 12:30 am

Hyderabad: Considering the high incidence of Covid-19 cases in some districts, the State Cabinet on Sunday directed the Medical and Health officials to scale up Covid diagnostic tests and vaccination in all the districts besides ensuring that there is no shortage of medicines and oxygen. The officials were asked to submit a detailed report on the preparedness of the health machinery from the Primary Healthcare Centres level to the State level.

The State Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan here, discussed the Covid-19 situation and its impact on the State among other issues. The Ministers also deliberated on the measures taken by various countries as well as States to contain spread of the virus. The Cabinet took several crucial decisions on preventive measures and arrangements to treat patients including vaccination, setting up new dispensaries, creation of basic infrastructure like beds, dispensaries and equipment. The Cabinet also discussed extensively the measures to be taken in these districts, the availability of oxygen, medicines, beds, medicines and other needs.

The officials were instructed to visit the areas with high incidence of Covid cases once again and take appropriate action. The State government urged the people to exercise self-restraint including wearing of masks, maintain physical distancing and sanitise hands among other Covid protocol measures. People who got vaccinated were also requested not to neglect the protocol.

As part of the government’s efforts to strengthen the health infrastructure further, the State Cabinet decided to name all the upcoming multi-super speciality hospitals as Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) and transform these institutions into integrated medical colleges offering all super specialty medical services under one roof. The foundation stones will be laid for all the five proposed TIMS hospitals shortly and construction works will be taken up on a priority basis.

The Cabinet directed the officials to take immediate measures to be taken for speedy completion of all the five multi-super specialty hospitals proposed at Chest Hospital premises in Erragadda, TIMS in Gachibowli, Gaddiannaram near LB Nagar and Alwal in Hyderabad along with one in Warangal. It has also sanctioned another multi-super specialty hospital to cater to the needs of workers and others at Patancheru. Further, the officials were instructed to prepare an action plan for strengthening the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) and for expanding its services, and submit the same at the next Cabinet meeting.

The Cabinet also discussed the steps to be taken to start the seven newly sanctioned medical colleges in the State from the next academic year and develop required infrastructure in this regard. The Roads and Buildings department officials were instructed to undertake necessary measures and complete the construction of buildings and other infrastructure for the opening of medical colleges at the earliest. The officials concerned were also asked to make arrangements like beds, hostels and other related infrastructure as well in order to facilitate operation of these hospitals from next academic year.

As part of the government’s efforts to establish a government medical college in each district of the State, the Cabinet took a decision to identify the districts without medical colleges and set up government medical colleges in a phased manner over the next two-three years. The authorities were asked to scout for required land and submit proposals in this regard.

