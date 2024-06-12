Telangana to see reduction of rainfall till weekend

The maximum temperature reached 32.6 degree Celsius, which is 2.5 degree Celsius above normal and 1.2 degree Celsius higher than the previous day.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 June 2024, 09:30 PM

Hyderabad: Despite heavy rainfall in certain parts of the city on Tuesday and warnings from the India Meteorological Department, Hyderabad experienced mostly cloudy weather without any rainfall on Wednesday.

For the coming five days, the rainfall is expected to reduce in the city, with a temperature increase. The maximum temperature reached 32.6 degree Celsius, which is 2.5 degree Celsius above normal and 1.2 degree Celsius higher than the previous day.

Also Read Retired teacher donates Rs 1 lakh to school in Peddapalli

The minimum temperature was recorded at 23 degree Celsius. The highest maximum temperature was recorded by Secunderabad at 37.9 degree Celsius, while the lowest was recorded in Kukatpally at 32.3 degree Celsius.

For the next two days, temperatures in Hyderabad are expected to range between 32 degree Celsius and 34 degree Celsius, with little to no rainfall anticipated.

In Telangana, districts such as Suryapet, Nizamabad, Medak, Siddipet, Jangaon, and nearby areas experienced isolated scattered rainfall. According to the IMD, Telangana, including Hyderabad, is not expected to see significant rainfall from June 13 to June 17.

Rainfall is expected to decrease, with only sporadic showers in some areas. During this period, Telangana is also likely to see a rise in temperatures between 34 degree Celsius to 37 degree Celsius.

However, evening showers are expected to provide temporary relief in a few places.