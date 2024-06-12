Retired teacher donates Rs 1 lakh to school in Peddapalli

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12 June 2024, 09:19 PM

Peddapalli: A retired government teacher donated one lakh to the school wherein he taught lessons for a long time. He donated the amount for the development of the school in the name of his recently deceased wife.

This incident took place in Madaka Primary School of Odela mandal on Wednesday.

A native of Madaka, Sri Bhashyam Raghavulu worked in Madaka primary school for a long time and retired.

To help the students excel in studies and purchase sports equipment, he has decided to donate Rs 1 lakh to school in the name of his recently died wife Ahalya. He handed over the amount to school headmaster Ashok Reddy on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Raghavulu felt happy for donating the amount for the development of the school wherein he worked for a long time. Ashok Reddy said that it was possible to get quality education in government schools only.

So, villagers should extend their support for the development of the school. On the occasion, school staff appreciated Raghavulu.