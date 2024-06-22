Health Tourism hub planned at Shamshabad, says Revanth Reddy

The Health tourism hub would be spread over 500 to 1000 acres and land would be acquired accordingly.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said the State government was planning to establish a Health Tourism Hub in the vicinity of the Shamshabad international airport.

The Health tourism hub would be spread over 500 to 1000 acres and land would be acquired accordingly. The idea was to compete with the best in the world and provide quality treatment to all the diseases at this hub. All the top institutes would be invited to set up their units in the hub, the Chief Minister said here on Saturday.

Addressing the 24 annual day celebrations of the Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital, he said many patients from Middle East countries arrive in Hyderabad for treatment. A green channel would be established to ensure accommodation for people arriving into the city for treatment, he said.

“We will shortly come up with all the plans,” Revanth Reddy said. Basavatarakam cancer hospital management had sought additional land for expansion of their services. Basavatarakam hospital would also be allotted land in the proposed health tourism hub, he said.

Recalling the services being rendered by the hospital, the Chief Minister said when the management brought the lease period and other permission issues to his notice, they were immediately cleared in the cabinet.

Stressing that one has to compete with the best to excel in any field, the Chief Minister said: “Since N Chandrababu Naidu took oath as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, I got an opportunity to compete with him in welfare and development and ensure Telangana’s growth,”

“Earlier, I used to think that working for 12 hours will be sufficient but Chandrababu Naidu works for 18 hours and we cannot afford to relax. Our officers and entire team should work for 18 hours and both the Telugu States should compete in welfare and development, besides standing as role models to others,” Revanth Reddy said. Basavatarakam Hospital Chairman N Balakrishna had invited me to participate in the hospital’s 25th anniversary celebrations, I promise that I will participate in the 30th anniversary celebrations as well, he added.