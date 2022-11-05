Telangana: TOSS releases SSC, Intermediate exams results

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:31 PM, Sat - 5 November 22

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) on Saturday released the results of SSC and Intermediate exams with 45.44 per cent clearing SSC and 40.42 per cent passing the intermediate. The results have been hosted on the website www.telanganaopenschool.org.

A total of 10,930 candidates appeared for the SSC exams and 4,977 cleared and of the 12,113 candidates who took the intermediate exams, 4,896 passed.

Also Read Telangana govt schools drawing more students year on year

The printed memorandum of marks of pass or fail candidates will be sent to the institutions concerned within 15 days. Candidates can download a copy of their memorandum of marks from the website. If any, discrepancy in the memos should be brought to the notice of the TOSS Director through the DEO/AI coordinator concerned on or before November 29.

Candidates can apply for recounting of marks and re-verification cum supply of photocopy of evaluated answer scripts from November 10 to 21. The fee for recounting per subject is Rs 400 for intermediate and Rs 350 for SSC. Similarly, the fee for re-verification cum supply of photocopy of evaluated answer scripts for intermediate and SSC per subject is Rs 1,200.

This fee can be paid at any of the Mee-Seva or TS Online Centres in the State. For more details, contact on 8978901764 or 8008403530.