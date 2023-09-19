Telangana: Tragedy strikes as teenage woman dies after forced ingestion of pesticide

The accused, identified as Dandre Kamalakar, from the same village, allegedly forced Deepa to ingest the toxic substance as a response to her rejection of his advances. This horrifying incident occurred on a fateful Sunday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:21 PM, Tue - 19 September 23

Mancherial: In a heart-wrenching incident that unfolded in Venkatraopet village, an 18-year-old woman lost her life after being compelled to consume pesticide by a married man. Bude Deepa, a young woman who completed her intermediate met with a fatal end while being treated at the Chalmeda Anand Rao Institute of Medical Sciences in Karimnagar.

Deepa’s plight began when she decided to distance herself from Kamalakar, a man she had been close to. His frustration with her decision escalated into a confrontation during which he physically assaulted her, eventually forcing pesticide into her mouth. Incidentally, a 10-year-old girl named Jeevana, who was Deepa’s neighbour, witnessed this act. In an attempt to mislead poeple, Kamalakar allegedly portrayed the incident as a suicide attempt by Deepa. He even visited her while she was undergoing treatment in Kagaznagar.

However, it was the courageous act of young Jeevana that brought this shocking incident to light. She bravely recounted what she had witnessed to Deepa’s sibling, Rajender. In response, Rajender filed a formal complaint with the police following Deepa’s untimely death. Adding a disturbing twist to the case, Rajender alleged that Kamalakar had threatened to upload their private photographs onto social media platforms, further intensifying the gravity of the situation.

A murder case was registered against Kamalakar, who works as an auto-rickshaw driver.