Telangana: Transfer guidelines for Higher education department released

The Commissioner of Collegiate Education/ Commissioner of Technical Education/Director of Intermediate Education will announce the schedule from July 16 to July 31 for affecting these transfers, the GO said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 July 2024, 10:32 PM

The Commissioner of Collegiate Education/ Commissioner of Technical Education/Director of Intermediate Education will announce the schedule from July 16 to July 31 for affecting these transfers, the GO said.

Hyderabad: The State government on Monday released guidelines for transfer of employees working in the collegiate, technical and intermediate education departments for the year 2024. The transfer guidelines will be applicable to both teaching and non-teaching employees working in Government degree colleges/ polytechnics/junior colleges in Telangana State and shall come into force with immediate effect, the Government Order (G.O.Rt. No. 118) released by the State government on Monday, said.

All transfers shall be made by way of online web counselling for each new districts/zone/multi zone. For trained NCC officers/ANOS, physical counselling shall be taken-up, where the NCC units exist.

The Commissioner of Collegiate Education/ Commissioner of Technical Education/Director of Intermediate Education will announce the schedule from July 16 to July 31 for affecting these transfers, the GO said.

Some of the broad criteria for transfers that have been released include those who have completed 5 years or above stay in a particular station as on June 30, 2024 will be transferred.

Those who have put in more than 2 years of service in as particular station as on June 30, 2024 shall be eligible to apply for transfer. Service rendered in all cadres at a station will be counted while calculating period of the Stay in a particular station.

Those who are retiring on superannuation on or before June 20, 2026 shall not be transferred even if they have completed 5 years of stay unless there is a specific request from them.