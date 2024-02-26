TSPSC Group-1 Prelims to be conducted on June 9

Cancelling earlier notification for 503 vacancies, the Commission has recently issued a fresh notification for 563 vacancies of the Group-I services.
Hyderabad: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has decided to conduct Group-1 preliminary examination on June 9.
A decision to this effect has been taken by the TSPSC here on Monday.
Cancelling earlier notification for 503 vacancies, the Commission has recently issued a fresh notification for 563 vacancies of the Group-I services.
The registration for the Group-I recruitment is currently underway and the deadline to register is March 14.