TSPSC Group-1 Prelims to be conducted on June 9

Cancelling earlier notification for 503 vacancies, the Commission has recently issued a fresh notification for 563 vacancies of the Group-I services.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 26 February 2024, 09:06 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has decided to conduct Group-1 preliminary examination on June 9.

A decision to this effect has been taken by the TSPSC here on Monday.

The registration for the Group-I recruitment is currently underway and the deadline to register is March 14.