Telangana: TSWREIS students to learn coding from Class 6

A Coding Academy has been established by the TSWREIS to provide high-quality coding and computing education in a unique residential mode that is first of its kind in the country

By Yuvraj Akula Published Date - 07:00 AM, Mon - 2 October 23

A Coding Academy has been established by the TSWREIS to provide high-quality coding and computing education in a unique residential mode that is first of its kind in the country

Hyderabad: Coding in schools is not just about preparing the next generation coding specialists and software professionals but also equipping students with necessary skills to thrive in a technology driven world. This is what the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) has embarked upon.

Catching them young, the Society is imparting coding to its school students from Class VI itself. Aiming at creating future coding specialists from the marginalized communities, a Coding Academy has been established by the TSWREIS to provide high-quality coding and computing education in a unique residential mode that is first of its kind in the country.

While the academy is currently operating from a temporary building in Moinabad, a new residential campus is being set up in Bachupally here.

“A new state-of-the-art residential campus for the Coding Academy is coming up in Bachupally. We have taken top students from our schools and training them in coding from Class VI itself. To design the curriculum, we have tied up with Raspberry Pi Foundation, UK,” TSWREIS Secretary Dr. E Naveen Nicolas told ‘Telangana Today’.

Beginning with the basics of computer coding, the formal course will be taught from Classes VI till undergraduate level apart from their regular academics. The Society entered into a five-year partnership with Raspberry Pi Foundation, UK, a global organisation based out of Cambridge University, to develop and implement an integrated, progression-based computing programme.

Focusing on hands-on learning, a 124-hour curriculum per grade is being implemented with 70 per cent practical sessions and 30 per cent for theory. Each child will be immersed in coding and computing learning for close to 800 hours in school and 370 hours in undergraduate level. Upon successful completion of their undergraduation, students will be awarded a degree in BSc Computer Science with Coding as a major course.

Efforts were on to secure a globally and industry recognised certification for its students at the undergraduate level. The society is also working on equipping its in-house teachers to teach and experiment with coding and computing. The Foundation will train select teachers for four-years from 2024-25 to 2027-28, making them coding and computer educators at the academy.

Also Read Soon, Financial Services course for engineering students in Telangana