Hyderabad: Man killed in road accident on ORR

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:11 PM, Wed - 1 November 23

Hyderabad: A businessman who parked his vehicle after it ran out of fuel and was crossing the Outer Ring Road at Dundigal stretch died after being hit by an unknown vehicle on Wednesday.

The man Mohd Sadiq (27), a resident of Tolichowki was travelling on the ORR when his vehicle stopped as it ran out of fuel. Sadiq, in order to reach the nearest fuel station parked the vehicle on road side and was crossing the road when an unknown vehicle coming at a high speed hit him. He sustained serious injuries and died on the spot, said Dundigal Inspector Y Ramakrishna.

On information the police reached the spot and shifted the body for post-mortem examination to Gandhi Hospital mortuary. A case is registered and efforts are launched to identify and nab the driver involved in the hit and run case.

The police suspect the driver of the vehicle that caused the accident was driving in a rash manner and could not control on spotting Sadiq on the road and hit him.

