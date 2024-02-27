Lorry driver dies in accident minutes after running over three youngsters in Medak

Passers-by rushed them to the Government Hospital in Sangareddy on a '108' ambulance after the lorry driver fled the scene without stopping.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 27 February 2024, 08:46 PM

Sangareddy: Minutes after three youngsters died after a lorry hit their car, the lorry driver died in another accident at Kaidhampally village in Medak mandal in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to the Jogipet police, six youngsters from Jogipet town had left their homes to have tea from a roadside dhaba at Masanpally village in Andole mandal around 12.30 am on Tuesday.

When they stopped their car to attend nature’s call near Masanpally, the lorry ran over three of them who were standing on the road and also hit the car. While the three died on the spot, the other two sustained serious injuries. The deceased were Mohammad Wazid (22), Mohammad Mukharam (25), and Mohammad Haji (24) of Jogipet town.

However, with the lorry driver driving quite fast, he lost control of the vehicle which overturned at Kaidhampally in Alladurg mandal, leading to his second accident within 20 minutes. He died on the spot. The driver was identified as Karne Ram (20), a resident of Barmal in Rajasthan.

The Jogipet and Alladurgam police have registered separate cases.