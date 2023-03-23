Telangana: Two siblings go missing in Kakatiya canal near Hanamkonda

Due to heavy inflows in the SRSP’s Kakatiya canal the two siblings who went for a swim on Wednesday afternoon were washed away

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:17 AM, Thu - 23 March 23

Hanamkonda: Two siblings were washed away in the SRSP’s Kakatiya canal near here on Wednesday.

The boys, Matteda Harsith (16) and Anwik (9), sons of Naresh, of Kothapally village, went for a swim in the afternoon and were washed away due to heavy inflows in the canal. A washerwoman, who noticed the boys being washed way, informed the locals.

Though the relatives came to search for them, they could not trace them. The police roped in expert swimmers to trace them, and the search, which resumed this morning, is continuing.