Two farmers washed away in NSP canal in Khammam

The incident occurred while they were going to lay a pipe in the NSP canal to draw water for agriculture needs.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:35 PM, Thu - 2 February 23

Khammam: Two farmers accidentally fell into the NSP canal and were washed away near Kappalabandham village of Kallur mandal in the district on Thursday.

The local police launched a search operation to trace the missing persons, Gurrala Lakshmareddy (53) and Lakkireddy Ramireddy (45), both residents of the village.