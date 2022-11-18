Telangana U-17 Junior badminton competitions begin in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:52 PM, Fri - 18 November 22

(MLAs N Diwakar Rao and Durgam Chinnaiah lit a lamp to launch a three-day long state level Under-17 sub-junior badminton championship in Mancherial on Friday)

Mancherial: A three-day long state level Under-17 sub-junior badminton championship began here on the premises of Masters Badminton Academy here on Friday. MLAs N Diwakar Rao and Durgam Chinnaiah were chief guests of the event.

Diwakar Rao and Chinnaiah introduced themselves to the players and wished success to them. They appreciated the organisers for hosting the mega event in the town.

Diwakar Rao said that the government was giving paramount importance to encourage youngsters in sports and was improving sports infrastructure like never before.

Municipal chairperson P Rajaiah, vice-chairperson G Mukesh Goud, Agriculture Market Committee chairman Palle Bhemesh, Deputy Commissioner of Police Akhil Mahajan, Additional Collector Rahul, District Transport Deputy Commissioner Dr P Srinivas, District Youth and Sports Officer B Srikanth Reddy, SC Corporation ED Durga Prasad, State Badminton Association treasurer Chakrapani, District Badminton Association president Adla Mahesh, General secretary P Sudhakar, District Olympic Association president Raghunath Reddy and many others were present.