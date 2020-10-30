Telangana unveils Electric Vehicle and Energy Storage policy

The policy offers 100 per cent exemption of road tax and registration fee for the first two lakh electric two-wheelers purchased and registered within the State.

Hyderabad: Telangana has launched a comprehensive policy with a focus on both Electric Vehicle and Energy Storage, with an aim to emerge as the leader in sustainable mobility space. The policy will be effective from 2020 to 2030.

The government also signed MoUs with five firms that are going to invest and work on research in the EV space.

Unveiling the policy, Telangana Industries and IT Minister KT Rama Rao said, there has to be collaborative efforts among all the stakeholders including governments, private sector, startups, OEMs, aggregators for the policy to succeed.

“We have ensured that the policy is clubbed in with the EV policy because these two are tight- knit ideas which need to work cohesively. We have taken a pragmatic approach while designing this policy and consulted industry leaders,” KTR added.

The policy offers 100 per cent exemption of road tax and registration fee for the first two lakh electric two-wheelers purchased and registered within the State. It aims to make Telangana a major base for EV and ESS (energy storage system) sectors and to attract investments worth $4 billion and create 1,20,000 jobs by 2030 through EVs in shared mobility, charging infrastructure development and manufacturing activities.

The EV and ESS policy also aims to make the State as a global hub for cutting-edge research and innovation in electric vehicles, battery technologies and other emerging technologies such as autonomous/ connected vehicles.

Telangana government will facilitate setting up of initial batch of fast charging stations in Hyderabad and other towns in a phased manner, by State departments and private companies. The State wants to improve EV adoption both in the public and personal transport segments.

