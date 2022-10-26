Telangana urges KRMB to restrain Andhra Pradesh from taking up unauthorised projects

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:54 PM, Wed - 26 October 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Telangana government has requested the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) to restrain Andhra Pradesh from taking up unauthorized projects on Krishna River. Telangana Engineer-in-chief C Muralidhar Rao on Wednesday wrote a letter to KRMB chairman seeking his intervention in stopping Andhra Pradesh from undertaking projects on Krishna River without due consultation and permission from the competent authority. He reminded that though the Telangana government has written about 40 letters to KRMB asking it to stop Andhra Pradesh from taking up unauthorised construction at various projects, it has failed to restrict the former..

Muralidhar Rao pointed out that works being taken up by the Andhra Pradesh government were resulting in large scale diversions and in all likelihood seriously affect the needs of Krishna basin areas of Telangana from Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir. He stated the execution of the said unauthorised works have to be stopped immediately without putting a precondition of handing over of the 15 components.

Also Read Telangana flags Andhra govt’s violations in 2 projects

He brought to the notice of the KRMB chairman that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has already requested the union Minister for Jalashakthi to restrain Andhra Pradesh from taking up new schemes on the existing projects. He stated that projects of Andhra Pradesh diverting to outside basin was in violation of Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal (KWDT-I) provisions and the same was challenged by Telangana before the KWDT-II which is looking into the allocation of Krisha water.

Muralidhar Rao has sent a detailed list of projects where Andhra Pradesh was carrying out unauthorised constructions, including the former going ahead with a new lift irrigation scheme to link Galeru-Nagari (GNSS) with Handri-Neeva (HNSS) based on water drawal from Srisailam.