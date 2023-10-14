Telangana: Vemulawada temple decked up for Navaratri celebrations

Scheduled to start from Sunday, celebrations will be organised on a grand scale for nine days in the shrine

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:17 PM, Sat - 14 October 23

Vemulawada temple decorated with lightings.

Rajanna-Sircilla: Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple, Vemulawada has been decked up for Devi Navaratri celebrations. Scheduled to start from Sunday, celebrations will be organised on a grand scale for nine days in the shrine.

Every day, the goddess will appear to the devotees in different descents during the nine days. Temple authorities made elaborate arrangements for the celebrations.

Besides decorating Prakaram and Gopuram of the shrine with colorful lightings, a separate dais is arranged for celebrations in front of the goddess Balatripura Sundari’s temple.

As part of celebrations, Maha Sarasvati puja will be performed on October 20. On the occasion of Durgastami, Chandi kalasha prathista and Chandi havanam will be performed at 8.30 am on October 22. In the night, Theppostavam will be organised after performing Mahapuja to Mahisasura Mardini.

On the occasion of Vijayadashami, Ayudapuja will be held at 11.05 am on October 23. In the evening, Peddaseva (Ambari seva), Shamipuja and Aparajithapuja will be performed. Devi bagavatha puranam will be recited everyday evening.

Temple authorities have decided to cancel Nitya Kalyanam to the presiding deity from October 15 to 23.

