Telangana: Bhadrakali temple gears up for Sharannavaratri Mahotsavams

The famous Bhadrakali temple in Warangal is all set for the conduct of Sri Bhadrakali Devi Sharannavaratri (dasara) Mahotsavams from Sunday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:05 PM, Sat - 14 October 23

Hanamkonda: The famous Bhadrakali temple in Warangal is all set for the conduct of Sri Bhadrakali Devi Sharannavaratri (dasara) Mahotsavams from Sunday. The nine-day event will begin with the Dhwajarohanam and Kalasa stapana rituals and conclude on October 24 with the celestial wedding of Bhadrakali and Bhadrashewara. As part of the celebrations, a special puja will be performed on the occasion of the Dasara festival at the temple on October 23, and Teppostavam will be a special event on the same day.

The temple’s Executive Officer, Sheshubharathi, said that arrangements for the Sharannavaratri fete were in place. “The daily rituals to the Goddess will be conducted as usual,” she said. Cultural programmes reflecting upon the mythology and culture would be organised at the temple every day in the evenings.