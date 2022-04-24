Telangana: Vinod Kumar wants to educate people to check TB

Published Date - 05:26 PM, Sun - 24 April 22

TS planning board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar releasing TB eradication pamphlet in Gangadhara on Sunday.

Karimnagar: Expressing deep concern over the resumption of TB (Tuberculosis), TS Planning Board vice-chairman, B Vinod Kumar emphasized the need to check the disease by educating the people.

Public representatives including MPs, MLAs, MLCs, ZPTCs, MPTCs, Sarpanches and government officials including Tahsildars, RDOs and Collectors should take up campaigns against TB in a big way. They should concentrate on the areas where the disease was rampant.

Vinod Kumar along with Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravishankar released TB eradication pamphlets at Madhuranagar chowk, Gangadhara mandal headquarters on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, Vinod Kumar said that TB has again been resumed though governments had thought that the disease was completely eradicated from the country.

Unfortunately, despite having good food, medicines and other facilities, the disease has resumed. Though the TB vaccine was available in the market, it has been spread in new methods. Number of youth in rural areas have been infected by the disease. So, the central government by discussing with state governments has taken steps to control the disease, he informed. It was the responsibility of ANMs, PHCs staff to conduct blood tests and chest x-ray on TB patients on regular basis, he opined and advised the people to consume nutritious food including leafy vegetables, eggs, milk and others to stay away from TB disease.

