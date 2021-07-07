Telangana Wakf Board to extend aid to Covid-hit families

Mohd Saleem, the chairman of Telangana State Wakf Board, said the board is ready to help the widows and their children.

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Wakf Board is planning to extend financial assistance to families who lost their earning members to Covid. A decision to this effect is expected to be taken by the board members in their next meeting. Several prominent persons of the community had urged the Wakf Board to provide monthly financial assistance to the families who lost their breadwinners to the pandemic and have no other source of income for their livelihood.

Mohd Saleem, the chairman of Telangana State Wakf Board, said the board is ready to help the widows and their children. “We will identify deserving families and try to provide them with some financial assistance every month. A decision to this effect will be taken after placing the agenda in the board meeting,” he said.

Syed Abdahu Kashaf, a social activist who made a representation to the board in this regard said most of the women are from poor families. “At present, some relatives are taking care of their daily expenses and need some monthly financial assistance from the board,” he said.

Amjedullah Khan, MBT party leader said that the chairman should also identify the most deserving of the widows and give houses endowed with the Telangana State Wakf Board. “Several people have given their properties to the Wakf Board. At least some of them should be given those houses to stay on compassionate grounds and the board should allocate them 150 square yards of land to each such family on long lease,” he demanded.

A few NGO’s had come forward to help the families with groceries and timely financial assistance. However, rehabilitation of families who lost breadwinners to the pandemic continues to be a major challenge, said SQ Masood, a social activist.