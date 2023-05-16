Telangana: Widower dies on first wedding anniversary, mother dies within 24 hours

While the son died, allegedly by suicide after consuming pesticide, his mother died of a heart stroke in Nedunur of Thimmapur mandal

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:12 PM, Tue - 16 May 23

Karimnagar: In a tragic incident, a man and his mother died within a gap of 24 hours. While the son died, allegedly by suicide after consuming pesticide, his mother died of a heart stroke in Nedunur of Thimmapur mandal.

A singer by profession, Bollampalli Shyamsunder had married Sharada from Godamgadda area, Husnabad of Siddipet on May 15 last year. However, in September, Sharada was found hanging from a tree in front of her maternal home in a case of suspected suicide. Shyamsunder, who was depressed after the death of his wife, allegedly consumed pesticides under the same tree where she was found hanging, on Sunday night, coinciding with the first anniversary of their wedding.

He was found dead under the tree on Monday morning. Knowing about the incident, family members went to Husnabad and brought the body back to Nedunur where his final rites were held on Monday evening. Soon after the funeral, Shyamsunder’s mother Kanakalakshmi suffered a heart stroke in the night and breathed her last while being taken to hospital. Her funeral was held on Tuesday.

