Kethepally police arrest six people with 103 kg of ganja

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:48 PM, Tue - 16 May 23

Representational Image.

Nalgonda: Kethepally police arrested six persons, including a woman, and seized 103 kilograms of ganja worth Rs.10 lakh from their possession.

The arrested persons were Ashok Tharafar, Abhijith Tharafar, Fani Tharafar, Shika Bishwal and Dhanunjay Bishwal from Odisha and Jeevan Singh Yadav from Madhya Pradesh. Two of the accused, Vinay and Vivek, are absconding.

Superintendent of Police K Apoorva Rao said the Task Force and Kethepally police jointly took up vehicle checking at Korlapahad toll plaza on National Highway No. 65. Seeing the police, eight persons got down from a bus and tried to escape, following which the police chased them and managed to nab six of them.

The police found 103 kilograms of ganja in their bags, which they said they were transporting the ganja to Hyderabad from Malkangiri in Odisha. They were supposed to hand it over to one Vivek in Hyderabad, who would pay them Rs.10,000 each, police said.