Telangana woman dies in Saudi Arabia

The process to bring her body back to her home town has begun with the help of social worker Nass Shoukkat, relatives said.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:10 PM, Sat - 4 February 23

Jeddah: An 83-year-old woman, Sabira Begum of Nirmal, who had recently gone to her son, Aqeel Ahmed Khan, in Saudi Arabia to spend some time with him and also perform Umrah, died of a cardiac arrest on Thursday.

Sabira Begum, a resident of Islampura street in Nirmal district, had fell unconscious in Al Khobar, and was rushed to King Fahad Specialty Hospital, where she died, according to family sources.

