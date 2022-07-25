Telangana: Woman Transport officer sedated and raped by home guard

Hyderabad: A Transport Sub-inspector from the Regional Transport Office approached the Jubilee Hills police alleging she was drugged and raped by a Home Guard from the same department.

The woman officer, who was living separately from her husband, was in 2018 transferred to Khammam district, where she met the suspect Swamy, who worked in the same office.

Police said, as the victim was alone, Swamy became close to her and her family members by helping her in daily chores and gained her trust. One day, he went to her house and in the guise of helping her, allegedly laced a juice with sedatives and after she fell unconscious, raped her, she alleged.

He recorded the act in his mobile phone and started threatening her to publicise it and collected several lakhs from her. Unable to take the harassment, the victim, with a request, got transferred to Hyderabad and started working here.

However, recently, Swamy started coming to her office in the city and demanded more money, threatening to share the videos and pictures and defame her.

The Jubilee Hills police are investigating.