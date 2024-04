Inter student dies by suicide in Khammam

She was said to be upset for not clearing the exams and hanged herself at her residence.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 April 2024, 10:35 PM

Representational Image

Khammam: An intermediate first year student died, allegedly by suicide, at Mudigonda mandal headquarters in the district on Wednesday.

The student V Vaishali (17) was studying in a private junior college in Khammam.

Also Read Youngster ends life; Harassment by loan app executives suspected

She was said to be upset for not clearing the exams and hanged herself at her residence.

Based on the complaint of her parents, Mudigonda police booked a case and launched an investigation.