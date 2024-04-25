Khammam: Gurukul students excel in JEE Mains and Intermediate exams

Kothagudem: The Intermediate (MPC) second year students of Gurukul Colleges run by the tribal welfare department in the erstwhile Khammam district excelled in the JEE Mains entrance exams, the results of which were announced on Thursday.

ITDA project officer Prateek Jain informed that from School of Excellence (SoE Boys) in Khammam 35 out of 35 students who appeared for the test were qualified, from TTWR Centre of Excellence (CoE girls) in Bhadrachalam 33 girls appeared and 21 were qualified for admissions into NITs.

Similarly from TTWR CoE (Boys) in Dammapet 33 students took the exam and 17 qualified and from TTWR CoE in Kinnerasani 26 students took the exam and 17 qualified. Overall 127 boys and girls took the exam and 85 students qualified, the project officer said.

Likewise, the intermediate second year students of Bhadrachalam Tribal Gurukul (Girls) achieved top marks at the State level. An MPC student K Chandana secured 982 marks, BiPC students P Shravani and B Anushree secured 978 marks each, A Slomini 957 and E Nageshwari 951 marks in CEC group, G Sandhya and Y Deepika scoreed 956 marks in HEC, K Shalini 984 in second year Accounts and Taxation, T Pramila scored 955 in Insurance and Marketing group, B. Keerthi scored 983 in Computer Science group.

Jain and Gurukul Khammam region RCO T Venkateswara Raju congratulated the principals, teachers and students for the achievement. The college principal M Devadasu said continuous supervision of the top officials, well-planned teaching by the college faculty and the cooperation of the non-teaching team helped to achieve impressive results.

Meanwhile Kothagudem district stood at 9th place in intermediate results with 70.56 pass percentage and Khammam stood at 4th place in the State with a pass percentage of 74.20.