Telangana: Woman tries to increase height with M-Seal during police recruitment, gets caught

The woman was caught due to the electronic device or else she would have been successful in her efforts, he added.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:00 PM, Wed - 14 December 22

Hyderabad: In a desperate attempt to secure a job with the State police, a woman candidate tried to increase her height by sticking a piece of M-Seal wax inside her hair during the ongoing police constable and Sub-Inspector physical endurance examinations in Mahabubnagar on Wednesday. The authorities, who caught her, have disqualified her on charges of cheating.

According to Mahabubnagar SP R Venkateshwarlu, as soon as the woman stood on the electronic height measuring device, the sensor in the electronic device did not respond. Surprised by the response of the device, the woman officer measuring the height started examining the candidate’s head and found that to increase the height she had pasted M-seal wax under her hairs, the SP stated.

He said that when the candidate stands on the electronic height measuring device, the sensors respond and indicate the height and weight only when there is a perfect touch on the head and under the feet, hence, there was very little chance of inaccuracy. The woman was caught due to the electronic device or else she would have been successful in her efforts, he added.

The woman was immediately produced before senior officials, who after consulting the SP, disqualified her. The SP stated that they were using advanced devices to check physical measurements and various tests for accuracy so that only genuine candidates were selected.