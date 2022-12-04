CM KCR inaugurates Integrated Collectorate Complex, TRS office in Mahabubnagar

08:36 PM, Sun - 4 December 22

Mahabubnagar: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday inaugurated the new integrated district collectorate complex of Mahabubnagar district near Palakonda. He made District Collector S Venkata Rao sit in the chair and congratulated him.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister asked government officials and employees to strive for excellence in implementation of government schemes with a humane approach. He wanted them to actively participate in the second phase of the Kanti Velugu scheme which is scheduled to commence next month and make it a success. He wanted them to work with renewed vigour to ensure maximum benefit to the poor and the needy.

“Over the last seven to eight years, we have transformed from a State with a Rs.60,000 crore budget to Rs.2.5 lakh crore budget. Similarly, we have emerged as the State with highest per capital power consumption against being a power deficit State after bifurcation. Nobody would even dare to implement these welfare and development programmes like us,” Chandrashekhar Rao said.

Ministers S Niranjan Reddy and V Srinivas Goud along with several MLAs and others elected representatives participated in the programme.

Earlier, the Chief Minister inaugurated the TRS (now BRS) party district office in Mahabubnagar town amid chanting of “Jai Telangana, Jai KCR” slogans. He is scheduled to address a public meeting at MVS Degree College grounds later in the day. As the Chief Minister travelled by road to Mahabubnagar, the party cadre made arrangements welcoming him to Mahabubnagar by putting up flexi banners and billboards en route at Shamshabad, Shadnagar, Balanagar and Jadcherla among others.