Telangana Women’s Commission issues guidelines on social media use

With an aim to regulate social media misuse, ensuring content adherence to legal, moral and public standards, TSCW Chairperson Nerella Sharada issued few guidelines on Monday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 22 July 2024, 09:45 PM

A series of disturbing events in the recent past concerning a video of a father-daughter duo have come to light. The Commission was responsible for safeguarding the women and their interests, she said in a statement.

According to the guidelines, the content created by any person should not amount to an offence as per existing laws concerning the safety of women.

As an ‘Influencer’, an individual was expected to fulfill the responsibility that comes with the followers and use the ‘influence’ for the right cause. As subjective the definition of ‘comedy’ or ‘dark comedy’ could be, the individual is expected to have an understanding of where to draw the line, she said in listing out the guidelines.