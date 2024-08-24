Telangana Women’s Commission members tie rakhi to KTR, get notice!

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 August 2024, 09:15 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana Women’s Commission has issued notices to its members for tying rakhi to BRS working president KT Rama Rao when he visited the Commission’s office here on Saturday. The Commission said that six members were engaged in an “inappropriate act” by tying a rakhi to Rama Rao, who visited the office in response to a summons issued by the Commission.

“As a member of the Women’s Commission, it is imperative to maintain impartiality and uphold the integrity of the institution. Taking sides or engaging in any such conduct that may raise questions about the neutrality of the Commission is entirely unacceptable,” Women’s Commission chairperson Sharada Nerella said in a statement later in the evening.

“As the Chairman of the Women’s Commission, I strongly condemn this act,” she said, adding that instructions were issued to the Secretary to issue notices to the involved members and to take appropriate further action as per rules and regulations.”The Telangana Women’s Commission remains committed to upholding justice and fairness, ensuring that our actions always reflect the seriousness and sensitivity required in matters concerning women’s issues,” she added.