Telangana: Yadadri Thermal Power Station two units to be commissioned by December

Time over run period of work of the five units was ranging between 72 percent and 81 percent as on July 31, said Union Minister RK Singh

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:45 PM, Tue - 8 August 23

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Power and New & Renewable Energy RK Singh informed the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday that the first two units of the under-construction 4,000 MW (5×800 MW) Yadadri Thermal Power Station (YTPS) would be commissioned in December this year.

Replying to a question posed by BJP member K Laxman, the Union Minister said the time over run period of work of the five units was ranging between 72 percent and 81 percent as on July 31. According to schedule, all the five units should have been commissioned by October last year, but there was a time overrun for all the five units, he said.

As per the original commissioning schedule, the first two units were supposed to be completed by October 2021, the third and the fourth units were supposed to be completed by June 2022 and the fifth unit by October 2022, the Minister informed.

As per the new commissioning schedule, the first two units would be completed by December 2023, third and fourth units by August and 2024 respectively and the fifth unit by April 2025, he said.

Singh also informed that the 4×270 (1,080) megawatt Bhadradri Thermal Power Station, a greenfield project near Manuguru in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, had been commissioned.